Markets in Tema to close for 48 hours  

Tema, Oct. 26, GNA – All trading activities within the Tema Traditional Area are to close for 48 hours from Friday, October 28 to Saturday, October 29 in honour of the final funeral rites of Nii Adjei Kraku II, Paramount Chief of Tema.

The 48-hour ban on trading affects traders and business entities in Tema Manhean, the Tema Metropolis, Ashaiman Municipality, and Adjei-Kojo in the Tema West Municipality.

Nii Tetteh Tsuru Orkoor III, Tema Ashaman Akwashogtse (Custodian) announced this as part of programmes put in place by the Funeral Committee of the Tema Traditional Council for the funeral of the late chief who passed on in 2020.

To ensure that all residents especially traders comply with the directives, the Council in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly has engaged with all relevant actors to educate them on the ban.

An official announcement has been done in the various markets and towns within the traditional area.

The Ghana News Agency in Tema has observed that Market leaders at Community One have also followed up and sensitise customers to purchase all that they might need for the weekend as they prepare to comply with the directive from the traditional leaders.

Meanwhile, as part of the programme lined up, the entire traditional area would experience total darkness on Wednesday, October 26 from 1900 hours.

There would also be a ban on fishing for anchovies from October 26 to 30 while that of other fishing activities would take effect on October 28 and 29.

The Tema Traditional Council has appealed to residents within the traditional area to mourn with the people of Tema by observing the various bans.

It debunked rumours that the Council intended to slaughter people for the funeral stressing that “it is not true, we the people of Tema do not use human blood for our traditions nor the funeral rites of our dead chief.”

