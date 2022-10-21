Malta Guinness WPL: Fabulous Ladies seek to end winless run against ruthless Pearlpia Ladies, unbeaten Army Ladies take on Faith Ladies   

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – Fabulous Ladies will seek to get its winless run as they meet ruthless Pearlpia Ladies in match-day three of the Malta Guinness Premier League (WPL) at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Friday.

Fabulous Ladies, who were known to be one of the top sides in the WPL had not enjoyed a good time this season with no points after two games played.

Third-placed, Pearlpia Ladies on the other hand have been able to secure four points: drawing with Prisons Ladies and picking up the maximum points when they played Dreamz Ladies.

This would be a cracker between the two as Fabulous Ladies’ top scorer, Princess Owusu was focused on getting back on the scoresheet after bagging two goals in her first two games for the side.

The Ohene Ameyaw Park on Saturday would witness the clash between defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Dreamz Ladies. Ampem Darkoa would hope to repeat last week’s performance where they defeated Prisons Ladies 2-0 in their backyard. However, it would be a hard nut to crack for Ampem Darkoa when they clash Dreamz Ladies who suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Pearlpia Ladies. As Ampem Darkoa, the Northern zone giants chase for a win, Dreamz Ladies would seek to get back on winning ways.

Debutants, Candy Soccer Academy, who shocked Fabulous Ladies in a 2-1 win last week, would travel to the Bantama Astro Turf on Saturday to take on Ash-Town Ladies who are yet to taste a defeat this season.

This game promises to bring out interesting results as both sides look poised per their previous games in the season.

Ashanti-based side, Supreme Ladies would also welcome struggling Northern Ladies to the Bantama Astro Turf on Sunday as the two sides strive to make their way out to fight for a place in the top three of the Northern Zone.

Northern zone leaders, Tamale Super Ladies, would host Prisons Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Monday.

Tamale Super Ladies have won one match and drawn one in their last two games against Prisons Ladies who have one point after two outings. A win for newcomers, Tamale Super Ladies would extend their lead at the summit of the table.

Elsewhere in the Southern Zone, Army Ladies would lock horns with Super Cup champions, Faith Ladies at the Presec Legon Park on Saturday.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last two games and would pursue a win to cement their unbeaten record.

Security side, Police Ladies would also travel to Sunyani to face Southern Zone champions, Hasaacas Ladies at the Sekondi Gyandu Park.

It would be a heavy assignment for Police Ladies, coming up against a side who had won all two matches this season and would be looking forward to extending it.

The Robert Mensah Stadium on Saturday will host Ladystrikers and Berry Ladies. Berry Ladies, who recovered from a painful defeat to Hasaacas in the opening season would have to put in more work facing a side like Ladystrikers who are very good when playing at home.

Premier League newbies, Essiam Socrates Ladies would hope to bounce back from last week’s 6-2 defeat to Hasaacas Ladies in their match at the Mankessim Astro-turf on Saturday against bottom-placed Soccer Intellectuals who are yet to win a game.

Thunder Queens would slug it out with Ridge City at the Madina Astro-Turf on Sunday to stretch their points in the zone. Ridge City on the other hand is yet to win a match having lost to Essiam Socrates and also drawn with Police Ladies.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

