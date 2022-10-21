Hearts appoints Nana Adu as new General Manager 

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the appointment of Mr. Benard Nana Adu Gyebi as the new General Manager of the club.

His appointment takes effect from Friday, October 21, 2022, as he is expected to spearhead the day-to-day activities of the club.

Mr Gyebi holds a degree in sports business, retail, and merchandising from Buckinghamshire New University, England, and other qualifications in sports.

He most recently worked at Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC and has also had management spells at Colchester United (England) and Challenger Sports (USA).

A club statement said: “His appointment is the first step in the reorganisation of the management of the club. The reorganisation will eventually end the involvement of non-executive directors in the day-to-day management.”

However, the statement said Mr. Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Braimah Moro Akanbi would maintain their involvement in the Pobiman project to ensure its timely completion.

It also called on fans of the club to offer support to their new General Manager as he takes charge of the managerial aspect of the club.

GNA

