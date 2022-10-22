Let’s volunteer for development—Ghanaians told

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Oct 22, GNA — The Reverend Philip Tutu, the Country Director, International Christian Ministries (ICM), has asked Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to be prepared to make sacrifices to enable the country achieve its developmental agenda.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of some 200 Compassion International beneficiaries in Accra, on Saturday, Rev Tutu said, Ghana could only become a better place when all volunteered their time and resources to help each other as well as the country.

The graduation ceremony was organised by the Accra South East Cluster (ASEC) of Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), a non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting the vulnerable in society.

A total of 290 people graduated after acquiring training in various skills, both academically and vocational, including leadership and volunteerism.

The event was held on the theme: “Youth Volunteerism for National Development.”

Rev Tutu noted that the greatest weakness in human personality was selfishness, greed and wickedness, adding that until the citizenry did away with nepotism, Ghana would find it difficult to become the country they so much desired.

“Unfortunately, patriotic songs have now been relegated to the background. It is not what we talk about again. It is only me, my family and a few others,” he bemoaned.

He added that: “Young people in any country represents the future of the country. They have a vital role to play in any development of that country and for that matter, Ghana.

“The young people must rise up because the tomorrow belongs to you, my generation may be passing away but your generation will be here for the next 40 or 50 years.”

Speaking on behalf of Mr Kobina Yeboah Okyere, National Chairman, CIGH, Mrs Patricia Dotse, Participation Facilitator, said as an organisation dedicated to the protection of vulnerable groups and individuals in society, it was concerned with the increasing rate of child abuse in the country.

“We are calling on everyone of you to become advocates of child protection because child protection is everybody’s business,” he said.

She also entreated the beneficiaries to use the leadership skills they had acquired to the benefit of everyone, including their churches and communities.

Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, commended CIGH for “taken some of the burden of society.”

She noted that as an MP, the development of the youth was high on her agenda, adding that she had so far equipped more than 120 young people with various skills, including sewing and catering.

She urged the graduants to make good use of the skills acquired to positively impact their communities.

Mr Derek Ofori-Akyea, ASEC Chairman, urged the participants to “go out there and cause a change” as well as lift high the name of CIGH.

He lauded the partner churches, parents and caregivers for their unwavering support to the cause of CIGH.

Mrs Ophelia Ampomah-Benefo, Senior Partnership Facilitator, ASEC, was encouraged by the impact made over the 17 years of existence.

“This period has come with many enviable gains. In fact, more than you can imagine and we feel so encouraged to do more,” she added.

