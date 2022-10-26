Let’s engage licensed surveyors for proper land demarcation

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Mr Samuel Larbi-Darko, President of Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LiSAG), has urged traditional leaders and land buyers to engage licensed and registered land surveyors to ensure proper land demarcation.

He said that was the best way to resolve conflicts and disagreements over land demarcation.

Mr Larbi-Darko said this at the 4th Seminar and Annual General Meeting of Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana.

The event was held on the theme: “The Changing Phase of Cadastral Surveying for Effective Land Management”.

Mr Larbi-Darko said before one engaged a surveyor to map out a land, the individual needed to ensure that the surveyor was licensed and registered to do a professional work.

He stressed that, that had become necessary due to the activities of “quack’ and unregistered surveyors in the system, whose unprofessional conduct was affecting the reputation and integrity of the profession.

“Land surveying in an engineering and technical field is such that you need someone with the technical knowhow to properly map out and demarcate your land. As a result, when there is an issue with the land because they are registered and licensed they can handle the issue in court,” he added.

Mr Larbi-Darko urged the surveyors to continually update themselves and embrace technology and digitilisation in their work.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, urged the Association to collaborate with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure proper land demarcation at the local level.

He said land management was a major challenge the MMDAs faced, hence the need to collaborate with them to ensure proper land mapping and usage.

GNA

