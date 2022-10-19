Invest in infrastructure to expand law education – Justice Asiedu 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, a Supreme Court Justice nominee, has urged the country to invest in infrastructure to expand law education.

He said massive investments into law education would open up the space for the production of quality professional lawyers.

“If it is decentralisation, then is already in place, we have Makola School of law and one in Kumasi and Madina as well.

“The Kumasi Makola that I referred to, doesn’t have a campus of its own, so we need investment in infrastructure if we want to make headway,” Justice Adibu Asiedu said this on Wednesday when he took his turn before Parliament’s Appointment Committee at the ongoing vetting of Supreme Court nominees.

He also advised aspiring law students not to give up on their first attempt when writing the entrance exams into the Ghana Law School.

He said” Mr Chairman, I will not ask any young man to change the profession he aspires to attain. My brother wrote the law school entrance exams, the first time he failed, he wanted to stop and I told him that he should write it as many times as will get him to pass.”

“He passed on the third count…So the advice I will give to the young ones is that they should learn and learn, write and continue to write till they pass the exams so that they can enter the Law School,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo in July nominated four persons: three justices of the Court of Appeal and a Justice of the High Court to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

The nominees from the Court of Appeal are; Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is the only nominee from the High Court.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday began the vetting of four Supreme Court justice nominees.

So far, Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu have all been vetted.

Their appointments are now subject to subsequent approval or rejection by Parliament.

