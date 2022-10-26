Integrated Water Resources Management needs collaboration with local partners 

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Oct. 26, GNA – Mr Aaron Aduna, the Project Officer, Blue Deal Partners of the Dutch Water Authorities, has emphasised the need for continuous experience sharing and collaboration with local partners, to enhance the work of the Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM).

He indicated that ongoing capacity building for stakeholders within the Kpasenkpe Sub Basin of the White Volta was part of key efforts to enhance the work of IWRM

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga in response to current interventions in collaboration with the Water Authorities, Mr Aduna said the IWRM, apart from engaging local partners in addressing water related issues, was also working with Tree Aid, an NGO among others to promote afforestation around the Vea dam for the protection of its banks.

Mr Andrew Asaviansa, the Assistant White Basin Officer of the Water Resources Commission (WRC), said some of the partners had started addressing the needs of the Kpasenkpe basin which included the eco system restoration component, with tree planting, the Agriculture and livelihood option, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH,) and irrigation aspect pertaining to Vea and Tono Dam areas.

On the WASH component, he said plans were under way to install water harvesting facilities to address the water challenges for some schools within the catchment and provide toilets as stated open defecation continued to be a challenge with serious impact on the Water Resources.

“Open defecation has impact on water resources, if you do open defecation, the excreta washes into the water source whenever it rains and this has impact on the Resource”.

He said the WRC had plans to provide toilet facilities for markets close to the catchment along with water harvesting facilities.

The Blue Deal aims to help solve global water problems through the exchange of knowledge with countries through joint activities.

In the White Volta Basin, the main challenges are floods, drought and sanitation and it is working together with the Water Resources Commission to address them.

Blue Deal has a goal to provide 20 million people worldwide with access to clean water.

