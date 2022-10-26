Accra Academy old boys raise funds for staff accommodation project 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA—The Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA) is financing the construction of a four-storey block for the school to enhance effective teaching and learning.

The GH¢20.02 million project, expected to be completed in four years, is being funded through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.

Mr Kofi Amoa-Awuah, President of the association, disclosed this at the association’s fund-raising dinner dance, awards night and the launch of the ana endowment fund in Accra.

They were part of activities marking the 90th-anniversaryth anniversary celebration of the school.

Mr Kofi Amoah said considering the present staff strength of 202 made up of 137 teaching staff and 65 non-teaching staff, “we see a very worrying picture of accommodation.”

Mr Amoa- Awuah said the effect of this woefully inadequate accommodation for the staff of the school was damning.

“First and foremost, the school’s ability to attract and retain experienced tutors was immensely hindered, non-resident teachers, arrive late and tired in the morning and get home exhausted after the day’s work, “Mr Amoah-Awuah said.

He said because of this both the output and efficiency of non-resident members of staff were adversely affected.

“The school now has a student population of nearly 3,763, with as many as 2,715 in the boarding house,” Mr Amoa-Awuah said, adding that, “with this enormous disparity in the availability of staff accommodation, supervision of especially boarding students poses an uphill task for the management of the school.”

‘The Board and the management of the school are working closely with the alumni to embark on an aggressive programme to nib this challenge in the bud,” Mr Amoa-Awuah added.

Mr Emmanuel Fiamawhle, Headmaster of the school, commended the contributions of the association for making the school what it is today.

He appealed to the members of the association to pay7 a periodic visit to the school and contribute to its development.

Members of the association who had contributed immensely to the development of the school were honoured.

