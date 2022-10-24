Infection prevention and control shouldn’t be one day affair – Brig Gen. Ewusi 

By Joyce Danso/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in hospitals should not be a one day affair but a continuous activity for the safety of patients and staff, Brigadier General Raymond Ewusi, Director General, Ghana Armed Forces Medical Service, has said.

He said it was important for the health institutions to continue to maintain the highest standards in IPC to ensure the total wellbeing of patients and health professionals.

Brig. Gen. Ewusi made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the International Infection Prevention and Control Week held at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The Week, dubbed: “WASH-IPC”, is celebrated annually on October 17 to 21.

Activities including competitive inspections were undertaken at the various wards to ensure compliance with of acceptable standards.

He commended the staff of the Hospital for their hard work, adding: “Indeed, it is your efforts that continue to contribute towards making the 37 Military Hospital one of the best facilities in Ghana.”

Brig Gen Ewusi observed that the continuous education on infection prevention and control and adherence to the standards by patients, visitors and staff had led to an increase in the patronage of the facility’s services.

“Your quest to explore new opportunities of awareness creation in IPC has been very commendable.”

Captain E.O. Nyarko, Officer In Charge of Public Health at the Hospital, noted that adherence to the highest standards in infection prevention had helped in conquering threats of infectious diseases.

He said the hospital would continue to uphold those standards to secure the well-being of patients and health professionals.

During the week-long celebration, 28 professionals were trained on new dimensions to overcome emerging challenges in infection control.

Awards were presented to the various wards and individuals who distinguished themselves during the inspections.

GNA

