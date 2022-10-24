Afriyie Barnieh scores twice to give Ghana win over Mozambique in CAF U-23 Africa qualifiers  

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak’s forward Afriyie Barnieh scored twice to give Ghana an important win over Mozambique in the CAF U-23 Africa Championship qualifiers played at the Estadio do Zimpeto, Maputo.

The match ended 1-2 in favour of the Black Meteors of Ghana.

Barnieh scored from the spot in the 61st and 76th minute before the hosts pulled one back in the dying minutes of the match.

The impressive performance from Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s charges give Ghana an advantage as they welcome Mozambique on Sunday, October 30 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the return encounter.

A win for Ghana at home will see the Black Meteors cruise to the last round of the qualifiers to meet either Ethiopia or Algeria for a slot in the final competition.

The team is expected to return on Tuesday, October 25, to continue preparations in Kumasi ahead of the fixture.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

