Ghana needs skills-equipping education for graduates – Prof. Appiah 

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kumasi Oct. 07, GNA – Ghana needs education system that will not only help graduates to acquire knowledge but will also help them with skills and abilities that can be applied to address the developmental challenges of industry and society.

Professor Mark Appiah, President of CSIR College of Science and Technology (CCST), who stated this, said higher education should be able to provide graduates with skills to be active and effective participants in the world of work.

He was speaking at a virtual matriculation ceremony for 64 students who have enrolled to undertake various graduate programmes at the college.

They were made up of 53 males and 11 females and are undertaking master’s programme in climate change and integrated natural resources management, plant breeding and biotechnology, soil health and environmental resources management, food science and technology, aquaculture, as well as industrial animal nutrition and feed production, at the various campuses of the college.

Prof. Appiah said programmes and educational strategy of CCST had been designed to allow students to acquire practical quantitative skills and get a good understanding of scientific reasoning.

The CCST was therefore well positioned to provide students with the practical knowledge, skills and capabilities needed to contribute to the development of industry and society.

The practical entrepreneurial training programme offered by the college, according to him, empowered students with an entrepreneurial mindset and business skills leading to superior job prospects.

Prof. Appiah urged the students to take their training seriously to prepare themselves for gainful employment after school.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

