Family history does not prevent breast cancer– Dr Wiafe 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct.13, GNA – Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President and Founder of Breast Care International (BCI), says family history does not prevent one from contracting breast cancer.

She explained that about 90 per cent of breast cancer patients did not have any family member affected by the disease, yet they contracted it.

Dr Wiafe was addressing pupils and students at the Accra College of Education Demonstration School to commemorate Breast Cancer awareness creation month (October), which coincides with “World no bra day”.

It was organised by BCI and Peace and Love Hospitals, with support from Provident Insurance and on the theme: “Breast cancer won’t rest, so why should we?”

The Day was also used to remember those who died of breast cancer.

Dr Wiafe said excessive intake of alcohol-exposed people, especially women to breast cancer, adding that smoking made women vulnerable to the disease.

She said smoking was dangerous and cautioned against it, especially shisha.

Dr Wiafe also warned against eating junk foods, saying they contained a lot of fats, which were not healthy.

She debunked suggestions that sucking or playing with the breast could prevent anyone from contracting breast cancer and said what was needed was monthly self-examination and regular screening.

Mr Michael Justice Ashong, Chief Executive Officer of Provident Insurance, said the event coincided with its year-long 40th-anniversary celebration, which included supporting health programmes.

Breast cancer survivors – Benita Ogbonna and Joyce Aidoo, both mothers, who shared their experiences, appealed to the public to stop stigmatising people living with breast cancer.

GNA

