Court grants contractor bail over defrauding by false pretense

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – A Contractor who allegedly took GHS124,000.00 from a businessman under the pretext of selling a piece of land to him but failed, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Justice Annan, 55 years old, was charged with defrauding by false pretense, an offence he pleaded not guilty to.

The Court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GHS100,000.00, with two sureties.

The Court ordered that one of the sureties should be justified with landed property.

Prosecution was also ordered by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements.

The case has been adjourned to November 15, 2022.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Zhang Liping, was a businessman, a Chinese National and a resident of Tema Community 2 whiles the accused person was a contractor and resided at Ashaiman.

The prosecution said about five years ago, the complainant wanted a parcel of land to buy and the accused person told him he had a piece of land for sale.

Mr Nyamekye said the complainant and the accused person bargained and agreed on an amount of GHS124,000.00 for the three-acre land. The complainant paid the said amount to the accused person.

The Prosecution said the accused person failed to give the land to the complainant after several efforts.

Mr Nyamekye said all attempts to get back the money or the land proved futile.

The Prosecution said the complainant, who was not happy with the unfolding issues, petitioned the Director-General/CID.

He said the accused person was arrested and he admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement.

