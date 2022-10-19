Constant vaccination of pets is key to ensuring zero rabies – Dr Anang  

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Oct. 19, GNA – Dr Henry Nii Ayi Anang, the Upper East Regional Veterinary Officer, has urged pet owners to regularly vaccinate them, especially the dogs, to rid the region of rabies.

He said the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 could be achieved if animal welfare was ensured and called for a wider coverage of anti-rabies vaccination exercise to eliminate the disease.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Dr Anang said a recent durbar to commemorate the National Rabies Day in Bolgatanga, on the theme: “One Health, Zero Death,” was to create awareness on rabies and the need for dogs and other pets to be vaccinated.

“We want the people to be aware of the disease and also to let them know how important it is to send their pets for vaccination,” he said.

He said rabies was harmful and advised the public to report all dog bites to the nearest health centre for effective management.

This year, the response by dog owners in the Bolgatanga Municipality to vaccinate their animals was overwhelming as many people sent their animals for vaccination.

Dr Anang commended the Food and Agricultural Organisation and the World Health Organisation for supporting efforts towards the elimination of rabies by 2030.

He gave the assurance that continuous vaccination of dogs and other pets for five years could reduce rabies, and possibly eliminate it.

“Rabies vaccination is done once a year,” he said, and advocated for the free vaccination every year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

