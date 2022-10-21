Churches must launch crusade against ‘galamsey’ – The Lord’s Pentecostal Church  

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Oct 21, GNA – The Apostle Eric Essandoh Anim Otto, General Overseer, The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International (TLPCI), has called on Christian bodies and churches to launch a crusade against illegal mining, also known as ‘galamsey.’

He noted that the practice had rendered water bodies and water life useless and dangerous to humans and said it was time the Church rose to protect the land.

Apostle Anim Otto made the call during the 61st Annual General Conference of the Church in Accra, on the theme, “Grace for Fruitfulness,” taken from John 15:5.

“Galamsey should not wear party colours, it should be treated as a national canker and dealt with appropriately by all and sundry, if not, posterity will judge us,” he said.

He said he supported the steps the various religious bodies in Ghana took, asking government to ban all small-scale mining activities, but said the campaign must not end there.

The General Overseer said it was unfortunate that apart from the ‘galamsey’ menace, the country was also experiencing economic difficulties and said though the situation looked unbearable, there was hope.

“… There is hope, and that hope is Jesus Christ. We need him in times as this more than ever, because with Christ in you, you can smile at any situation that is as deplorable as our economy,” he said.

GNA

