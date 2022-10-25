Bono Minister satisfied with work on Agenda 111 hospital at Amasu 

By Dennis Peprah

Amasu (B/R), Oct. 25, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on a hospital project in the Dormaa Central Municipality, under the Agenda 111 Project.

She, however, tasked the contractors to speed up work to complete it on time to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said this during an inspection visit to the project site at Amasu, a farming community in the municipality.

She indicated that works on three hospitals in the region, under the Agenda 111 Project, were progressing steadily despite the current economic challenges of the country.

She said the initiative would not only promote quality healthcare delivery but also bring healthcare to the doorsteps of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“The Agenda 111 Project is one of the many government initiatives everybody must appreciate and support. We are hoping that all the 12 political administrative districts and municipalities would benefit in due time,” she said.

It is to ensure that Ghanaians in every region and district in the country accessed prompt and quality healthcare services, as envisioned by President Akufo-Addo.

Madam Owusu-Banahane encouraged the contractor to do quality work and advised the Amasu Community to monitor the project for quality job delivery.

Mr Daniel Lamptey, the Manager of CYMAIN Limited, executors of the project, assured of not only completing the project on schedule but would execute quality work.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

