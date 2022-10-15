Be wary of fraudsters — Castle Gate Estate warns

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA – Castle Gate Estate Ghana Limited, a real estate and serviced plots marketing company, has cautioned its customers not to make cash payments for the purchase of any of its properties and be wary of fraudsters.

“We only accept payment through Castle Gate Estate Ghana Limited’s official account,” the Company said in a statement to the Ghana News Agency.

It said anyone who made cash payments in the office or outside the office to any individual or staff did so at his or her own risk and that the Company would not be held liable for such cases.

The statement said the Company had noted that some “unscrupulous people”, including some former staff had printed fake receipt books, which they were issuing to unsuspecting clients.

Such victims were made to make cash payments.

The Company said following the complaints of some victims it caused the arrest of some former staff and purported clients who presented such fake receipts to claim properties from the Company.

The suspects are being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

“We want to reiterate that, we are Ghana’s leading serviced plots provider company and we shall continue to make home ownership easier as we have done over the years,” Castle Gate said.

” We have served more than 2,000 genuine clients who have made payments through our official bank accounts. These clients are currently living on their property.

“This can easily be verified when you visit our various sites at Katamanso, Tema Community 25, Dodowa, Prampram, Apolonia, West Legon, East Legon, and North Legon, where we have our properties.”

GNA

