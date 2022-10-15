Dredging of portions of Volta River begins — DCE 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, Oct. 15, GNA — Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East District Chief Executive, says some portions of the Volta River will be dredged to reduce the trend of tidal waves and high rate of flooding in the district.

She said the river had not been dredged in more than 20 years, resulting in flooding and destruction of lives and property.

Ms Pobee said this during an ordinary meeting of the Ada East District Assembly, explaining that the dredging would start from the Ada Estuary through to Sogakope to Akosombo.

She said a contract had been awarded to Lower Volta Dredging Contractors Limited, a solely owned Ghanaian company, which had already moved to a site at Angornya to start the process.

She said the company was currently undertaking a survey on the river to ascertain routes for the vessels to enter the district.

Ms Pobee said the district had done the first phase of community engagement with residents and would be engaging traditional leaders, assembly members, and all communities involved.

“Our fishermen and other users of the river would also be engaged extensively on the activities, including the scope of work, area of coverage, what they are expected to do and not to do, among other issues,” she said.

The Ada East District Chief Executive, therefore, called for cooperation to ensure that the project is completed on schedule.

