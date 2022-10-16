Bayern president Hainer apologizes to members for ‘mistakes’

Munich, Oct 16, (dpa/GNA) – Bayern Munich president, Herbert Hainer, who was re-elected at the club’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday, apologized to club members for “mistakes” he made at last year’s gathering.

The 2021 AGM, descended into chaos with fans campaigning against Bayern’s training, and sponsorship deals with Qatar. Hainer came in for particular criticism, for the way he handled the rumpus, and this year, made clear he was a “servant of the club”, as he said sorry.

“We all know that this evening, a year ago, was not a glorious one for our club,” said former Adidas boss Hainer, who succeeded now honorary president Uli Hoeneß three years ago.

“Our club is a role model throughout Europe,” said Hainer, who was re-elected with a large majority. “My heart beats red.”

Bayern’s sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways, runs out next year, and members and fans are again putting pressure on the club, not to renew because the World Cup, host’s human rights record.

“We will continue to discuss the issue intensively after the World Cup, and find a solution for Bayern,” chief executive Oliver Kahn said.

“There has been progress in Qatar, in labour rights and human rights.

“Nobody has said that Qatar is a country where European standards are met. But if you want to change and initiate something, you have to meet people, talk to them and exchange ideas, instead of excluding them.”

Bayern’s Bundesliga mid-season training camp, is planned again for January in Qatar, after November and December’s World Cup.

The early part of the AGM was attended by coach Julian Nagelsmann, and players Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman ahead of Sunday’s key Bundesliga game with Freiburg. All were applauded.

The Audi Dome, where the AGM was held, was evacuated shortly after the end of the meeting, due to a bomb threat which was later cleared by authorities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

