Akatsi South NDC: Peaceful atmosphere as delegates converge to vote

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 23, GNA – National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates from the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta Region thronged the election centre in a calm manner to vote for Constituency Executives for the next term.

As of 0700hours on Sunday, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed over 400 delegates, party officials, and sympathisers at the Akatsi Senior High Technical School campus, venue for the exercise were milling amidst cheers and high hopes to have the elections conducted in a peaceful manner.

Mr Kwadzo Wuadi, Chairman of the election Committee, in an interaction with the GNA, said a total of 49 aspirants are vying for various executive positions in an election, which would record over 1,216 delegates from 132 Branches within the constituency.

On arrangements, Mr Wuadi said “officials from the Electoral Commission are up to the task to ensure we commence a peaceful process.”

A cross section of aspirants interviewed by the GNA expressed optimism for victory at the end of polls.

It is however unclear whether the delegates would reject or maintain some incumbent executives as some remained mute over the process.

Some key positions to be keenly contested include, Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Women Organiser, Communications Officer, among others.

As of 0830 hours, the GNA also observed officers from the Ghana Police Service manning various points on the election ground.

EC officials have also taken their positions in readiness to commence the process.

