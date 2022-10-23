Chairman and Vice voted out in NDC Wa Central polls

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, Oct. 23, GNA – The incumbent Chairman and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Wa Central Constituency have lost their bid in the just-ended constituency elections to lead the party in the constituency for the next four years.

Mr Mohammed Sule, the incumbent Chairman had 811 out of 1,778 valid votes cast to surrender to Alhaji Sidik Famina, who pulled 850 votes, while a third contender, Mr Rashid Bickson managed to get 117 votes.

Mr Abubakari Kasim, the Wa Central Constituency Vice Chairman-elect garnered 941 out of 1,797 valid votes cast to topple Mr Sukari Osman, the incumbent Vice Chairman who managed 492 votes, with Mr Yussif Mohammed, another contender getting 364 votes.

The elections in the Wa Central Constituency were supervised by Mr Ben Alaglo, the Wa Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Abu Salifu Tamaah, the incumbent Secretary, and Mr Issah Adnan, the incumbent Organiser of the party in the constituency polled 1,164 and 1,459 votes respectively to retain their positions.

Mr Abdul Abass, a secretary aspirant, managed 622 votes while Mr Osman Husein, an Organiser aspirant also had 336 votes.

Mr Salifu Naeem, the incumbent treasurer, polled 890 votes out of 1,772 valid votes cast to be re-elected against two others, Mr Nuhu Abdul-Wahab and Mr Salifu Siita who had 529 and 353 votes respectively.

Mr Mohammed Mumuni Tando, the incumbent Communications Officer had an overwhelming endorsement after he polled 1,535 votes out of 1,783 valid votes cast against Mr Imori I. Pelpuo who had 248 votes.

Other elected officials were: Mr Abdulai Ibrahim, Youth Organiser, and Madam Bashiru Saudata, Women’s Organiser, while the Zongo Caucus position went to Mr Abubakari Salifu who contested unopposed.

The eight other executives were: Mr Abdul Rahaman Jalilu; Hajia Abibata Ibrahim; Iddrisu Majeed; Ishmail Halilu Pambo; Hamidu Minkalu Yakubu; Sesay Abdul Qadir; Abdul-Salam Sahnoon, and Mahama Najara.

Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Upper West Regional Secretary of the NDC, swore in the newly elected officers and urged them to “Work in unity to achieve the ultimate purpose of the party in wrestling power from the New Patriotic Party in 2024.”

He also appealed to the unsuccessful aspirants not to throw their hands in despair but to support the victors in all spheres as the interest of the party ought to remain paramount.

Alhaji Sidik Famina, Chairman-elect, said he would operate an open-door leadership and courted the support of all members of the party in his bid to lead the party into victory in 2024.

“The entire NDC fraternity has won. The Women’s wing of the Wa Central Constituency has won,” Madam Bashiru Saudata, the Women’s Organiser elect, said.

She assured of her resolve to mobilise the women in the constituency for the party and called on all women to come on board to enable the party win power in 2024.

GNA

