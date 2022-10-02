Agonaman Executive Club to build visitors’ lodge for Swedru Hospital 

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), Oct 2, GNA – The Agonaman Executive Club is to construct an ultra-modern visitors’ lodge for the Swedru Municipal Government Hospital to ease the accommodation challenges faced by relatives of patients.

Mr Robert Abeiku Ansah, the General Secretary of the Club, announced this at the launch of the club at Swedru in the Agona West District of the Central Region.

The construction of the lodge had become necessary and the topmost priority of members to assist the citizens in getting quality health care, he said.

Mr Ansah said the design and funding for the project were ready, but the problem remained the availability of land on which to build the facility, and said the leadership was discussing with the chiefs of Agona Swedru to release land as soon as possible.

He said the club was also looking forward to assisting the youth to improve on their education to give them a brighter future.

The youth would be sensitised on the need to stay away from soccer betting, an act of gambling, which had negative effects on the individual and society as a whole, he said.

Mr Ansah said members of the club would tackle activities including climate change and environmental degradation projects to avert floods and pollution.

He announced that the club had been invited by the World Youth Summit to be held in France in January 2023, and that 30 members would attend under a partnership programme.

Mr Evans Onomah Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, commended the club for its patriotism and selflessness to improve the wellbeing of society.

He expressed the optimism that the members would use the platform to assist the youth to pursue higher education and skills acquisition through training.

Mr Coleman gave the assurance of his preparedness to collaborate with the club to help champion the development of Agonaman.

Nana Kweku Esieni V, the Regent and Nifahene of Agona Swedru, urged the members not to allow politicians to use them to achieve their ambitions.

He pledged to release two plots of land to the club for the lodge project.

Professor Isaac Kwame Dontwi, Senior Lecturer of Mathematics, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, advised the youth to pursue education and training to the highest level for a better life.

He pledged to construct a skills development centre with ICT facility for Agonaman to enable the youth to study information technology to improve their lives.

