‘The Agency’ movie premiere postponed to December 2, 2022 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Oct.01, GNA – Cine-God Studios, has officially announced that Ghana’s most anticipated crime action thriller, The Agency, initially scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2022, has been postponed to December 2, 2022.

The postponement, Cine-God Studios, explained became necessary due to some challenges, including a planned renovation by Silverbird Cinemas, which would commence two days after the premiere of The Agency movie and last about a week.

“Meaning that subsequent showings of The Agency in the cinema would have to be suspended for the entire duration of the renovation.

“From a business perspective, this is not prudent as a break in screening would water down the impact we anticipate audience reviews after the premiere will make, while potentially affecting revenue as well. Hence, the need to postpone to a more suitable date,” a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said.

It said, “In considering suitable dates, we had to ensure that the new date was not set too close to or on the same day as any major local or international event and or movie releases.”

It stated that this was also important because it could adversely affect the premiere and after extensive consultations and careful consideration, it became clear that The Agency should premiere in December.

Coincidentally, the National Film Authority called on Cine-God Studios to discuss the Ghana Cinema Week slated for December 2022.

The 10-day event seeks to revive the Ghanaian cinema culture by encouraging Ghanaians to watch Ghanaian films at various venues across the country, it noted.

According to the statement, by supporting and participating in this initiative, “we get a golden opportunity to access more screens; which means we get to bring “The Agency” movie closer to more film lovers across Ghana faster than we initially scheduled.”

“In all, we believe that this postponement provides an opportunity for us to entertain film lovers without compromising on returns for our investor; a win-win situation,” it further said.

Cine-God Studios apologized for any inconveniences caused and encouraged the public to turn out in their numbers on December 2, 2022, for the premiere at Silverbird Cinemas (Accra Mall and West Hills mall) and subsequent showings at venues near them.

‘The Agency’ is a crime-action thriller movie which tells the story of a very powerful government security agency which was formed to handle the Government’s top-secret operations but which gets corrupted under the leadership of a highly connected female government appointee.

She uses the agency for back-door business dealings, hence, causing the emergence of a group of highly skilled individuals to embark on a self-sanctioned perilous mission to end corruption and abuse.

Amin Ramat is the Executive producer of the crime thriller directed by Abu Iddris.

