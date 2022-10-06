Accra Great Olympics to host Kotoko in Ga Mantse Cup in Accra  

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Accra Great Olympics will slug it out for the first time with Asante Kotoko in this year’s Ga Mantse Cup scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ga Mantse Cup, a competition noted as a battle between rivals Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak to determine the “landlords” of Accra would see the Porcupine Warriors replace bitterest rivals Hearts.

The competition unveiled by the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II forms part of activities for the Homowo festival and is also aimed at bringing the Ga communities together through sports.

The game was previously fixed for August 28 between Hearts of Oak and Olympics in Accra, but the former pulled out of the annual football event.

The two clubs would seize the opportunity to remain active as the betPawa Premier League currently suspended by the Ghana Football Association due to an injunction placed on the league by Ashantigold.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

