Women in Bolgatanga receive 6,000 layers

Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Sept.27, GNA – Fifty women farmers in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region have received 6,000 layers under the President ‘s Special Initiative, Rearing for Food and Jobs (RfJs).

The intervention is part of the Savanna Investment Programme (SIP) sponsored by the African Development Loan Fund facility.

The beneficiaries, drawn from various communities within the Municipality, each received 120 layers and 12 bags of feed for use for three months, including veterinary service package of antibiotics and vitamins for treatment of the birds.

Prior to the distribution, some selected farmers in the Municipality were contracted to brood and raise day-old pullets until their current stage of 14 weeks old.

Ms Esther Agumah, the Livestock Officer, Regional Department of Agriculture, who spoke on the modalities of the intervention with the Ghana News Agency after distributing the birds to the beneficiaries, said each beneficiary received an enhanced battery cage system, spacious enough to accommodate the 120 birds.

According to her, the women were given a series of training to equip them with skills to handle and care for the birds.

For the entire package, each beneficiary paid a fee of GHC600.00, she added.

Ms Gumah said the intervention was to benefit only women to promote the consumption of poultry and eggs and improve household nutrition, particularly maternal and child nutrition.

Another area expected to benefit similar interventions is the Kassena Nankana Municipality, she said.

The Savannah Investment Programme, an African Development Fund loan facility, was launched in February 2020 to run alongside the government flagship programme.

The five-year programme is to distribute 11,000 broilers, 12,500 guinea fowls, 21,000 layers and 2,500 sheep to farmers in Bawku West, Builsa South districts, Bolgatanga Municipality and the Kassena Municipality, all in the Upper East Region.

Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic in 2020, the 21,000 layers component which was expected to be distributed with the cages was delayed.

Madam Modesta Akombosgo from Sumbrungu, a beneficiary, expressed her gratitude for the support given them.

“I have received 120 birds and they are healthy, they look nice and with the feed, if I take good care of them, I will get good results,” she said.

Madam Alice Kampor, from Atuabiisi in Sumbrungu, a beneficiary, thanked the government for the support and promised to take good care of the birds.

“They said we should use it to feed our family and reduce our poverty and I am very happy.”

GNA

