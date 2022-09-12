“We will beat you again” – Sackey fires Hearts warning 

By Simon Asare



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – Captain of Accra Great Olympics, Philip Nii Kojo Sackey, is confident of another scalp against the regional rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, in match day two of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The “Ga Mantse” would take centre stage this weekend when Great Olympics, who won the first league match against Bechem United, face off against Hearts.



The Phobians lost their opening day fixture against Aduana Stars and would look to bounce back in style with pressure mounting on head coach, Samuel Boadu.



Speaking in a post-match press conference after their 1-0 victory against Bechem United, Sackey was confident of a positive outcome in Sunday’s clash.



“Last season I told them we were going to beat them and it won’t be different this time round. I can’t predict the scoreline, but we are going to take all three points,” he said.



Great Olympics head coach, on the other hand, felt games involving the two sides were a different ballgame and they were fired up for Sunday’s clash.



“We don’t know what Hearts are bringing to the game, but we are ready for them, and it is going to be a different ball game. Matches between the two sides does not depend on form, but whoever prepares well wins. I urge fans to come in their numbers and support us,” he said.



Great Olympics ahead of Sunday’s clash have been the most dominant, having won three out of the last four with one draw recorded.

