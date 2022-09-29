Viabuild/adk Consortium engage Stakeholders on STMA inner city roads project 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept 29, GNA – Stakeholders engaged by the Viabuild and adk Consortium on the construction of the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan inner-city roads have asked for enough space for diversion of roads as against narrow entries to avoid accidents.

The contractors are also requested to provide enough visibility, especially during the night when most accidents occur.

Chief Inspector Kwesi Sokpah, the Regional MTTD Commander, at a stakeholders’ engagement on the construction of the proposed 14.5 kilometers road, also assured the team of builders of the Department’s readiness to render a helping hand during the project execution process.

Other concerns included the need for replanting of all trees fell in the process, the avoidance of open holes and the need for some uplifting of roads to be used for the diversion procedure and appropriate signs to communicate with drivers to avoid traffic jams and inconveniences associated with major road construction.

The scope of work for the 65 million Euro project covered shipper’s council road, Harbour Road, Axim Road, Degraft Johnson, Adiembra, Sekondi Roads and expected to be completed within two years to open the Metropolitan area to more activities.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah described how dear the project lied on the heart of the assembly’s development plate and the need for the contractors and Stakeholders to work hand in hand to ensure that project timelines were successfully met.

He entreated market women who ply their trade on the edges of the roads to be used for diversion to prepare and leave the area.

Mr. Edward Lee Afflade, team member of Viabuild who presented on traffic Management Plan said enough flagged men would be provided to guard pedestrian movements.

He therefore entreated pedestrians not to cross the roads anyhow but heavily rely on flagged men for directions due to the use of heavy equipment and other earthmovers.

