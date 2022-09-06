UNDP urges youth to help Ghana achieve SDGs 

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Sept 06, GNA – Dr Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, has asked the youth to use their creative ideas to help speed up Ghana’s efforts at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

With a score of 63.44 out of 100, the Sustainable Development Report, 2022, ranked Ghana 110 among the 193 United Nations Member States on the total progress towards achieving all 17 SDGs.

The Voluntary National Review (VNR) Report on the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, 2019, also noted that Ghana’s overall performance had been mixed.

It noted that considerable progress had been recorded in poverty, malnutrition, maternal mortality, and improvement in the macroeconomic environment, yet unemployment had increased, especially among the youth and urban population.

Speaking on the progress made, Dr Lusigi, said the youth, who constituted 36 per cent of Ghana’s 30.8 million population had the potential to accelerate the country’s attainment of its SDG targets particularly through entrepreneurial initiatives.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, she said: “Young people’s ideas, creativity and innovation will drive the achievement of the SDGs in Ghana,” and UNDP would support young entrepreneurs to scale-up efforts in that regard.

“UNDP is proud to partner with the government of Ghana through the National Service Scheme and our integrated support to entrepreneurship to prepare young people for the future of work,” She said.

Her remarks came in the light of a three-month UNDP capacity development programme, which saw 16 National Service Persons trained to meet the changing dynamics and growing competition in the world of work.

The programme included a one-on-one mentorship and sessions on public speaking, ways to tackle unemployment and career planning to make the beneficiaries get hands-on experience from seasoned staff of UNDP.

To climax the programme, the Service Personnel helped with cleaning of the Police Hospital Maternity Ward and donated items including dustbins, scrubbing brushes, hand sanitizers, mops, brooms, dusters, and detergents to the facility.

Ms Kate Odzawo, Operations Manager, UNDP Ghana, said: “We at UNDP believe that one of the best ways to enhance knowledge and skills is through training and mentoring and that is exactly what we have done for 2021/2022 NSPs.”

She asked the youth to: “Always remember to stay focused, act with determination and be intentional in all you do. Above all, let integrity guard all your actions.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Elizabeth Yawson, Maternity Labour Ward In-Charge, expressed appreciation to the team for coming to support the cleaning of the maternity ward and for the donation.

She called for stronger socially responsible and mutual partnership between the Hospital and UNDP to deliver quality healthcare to people.

GNA

