Ukraine aims to meet conditions for EU accession talks by end of year

Brussels, Sept. 6, (dpa/GNA) - Ukraine aims to meet all conditions for EU accession talks by the end of year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday, putting forward an exceedingly swift timeline.

Ukraine plans to fulfil all seven conditions set for the country when it was granted candidate status in June, Shmyhal said on the sidelines of talks with European Union representatives in Brussels.

Both the Ukrainian government and the people are united and committed to achieving EU accession, Shmyhal added.

Ukraine applied for EU membership days after the Russian invasion began and was granted candidate status in less than four months, a process that can take several years.

However, EU leaders have already warned that it could take “decades” before Ukraine would join the EU.

The EU maintains the state must first meet seven conditions before official accession negotiations can begin. These include the need to fight corruption and the power of oligarchs, as well as improve the judicial system and the independence of the media.

GNA

