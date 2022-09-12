Stanbic Bank partners Stratcomm for Ghana Garden and Flower Show

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – Stanbic Bank, as part of its commitment to creating valuable partnerships for sustainability and improvement in the agricultural value chain, has partnered the Ghana Garden and Flower Show for its 10th edition.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Movement encourages sustainable living through the achievement of a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, and Wealthier more Beautiful Ghana.

Mr Yaw Njorgnab, Head of Agribusiness at Stanbic Bank, said the bank’s decision to support the programme was based on the understanding that the agriculture sector was key to driving growth.

“Africa is our home, we drive her growth, and we have been driving the continent’s development by supporting the activities that hold the economies of African countries together,” he said.

He said Agriculture being the backbone of many African countries, including Ghana, Stanbic Bank had over the years worked with key stakeholders to improve the sector across selected agribusiness value chains.

“With a deep understanding of the full range of activities within the sector, Stanbic Bank’s knowledge-based approach has been aided by the deployment of smart digital solutions to scale up the state of agriculture,” he added.

Mr Njorgnab said beyond this, they had also leveraged on the experience of their parent organisation, the Standard Bank Group, in agriculture financing to assist in the rollout of enhanced agriculture services.

He said with critical support to horticulture, the sector could become an important contributor to the country’s growth.

The Head of Agribusiness said, “It is very easy to forget the importance of agriculture and the horticulture industry and the impact it has on our lives, even though what the sector produces is critical to the growth of the country.”

He said they were committed to providing farmers with a full suite of banking services and tailor-made products that include working capital support, commodity, and inventory financing and many more.

“When the sector wins, we all win. This desire fuels our eagerness to jump on board annually as partners for the Garden and Flower Show. We believe in the synergy that partnerships offer that is why we are on board this journey,” he said.

He called on stakeholders to nourish to flourish the sector so horticulture would become a major contributor to the economic wellbeing of the country.

” We can imagine the raves that would come our way when the export of flowers and other produce from the sector become the daily activity of some the participants of this fair,” he added.

The Head of Agribusiness said Stanbic Bank’s support for the event is in line with its strategic interest of sustaining the environment in conformity with the UN Millennium development goals.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is an annual flagship event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, an initiative of Stratcomm Africa.

The event was held on the theme: “Growth Unleashed.”

