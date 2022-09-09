Russia begins three days of voting for local government posts

Moscow, Sept. 9, (dpa/GNA) - Three days of voting for local government positions in more than 80 regions began in Russia on Friday.

Balloting is set to go on until polls close on Sunday. Voting can be conducted online or in person, with voters choosing local parliaments and governors. More than 45 million people are eligible to vote.

The invasion of Ukraine is casting a shadow over the elections. Opposition candidates have faced increasing pressure and candidates who have spoken out against the war – calling the invasion a ‘war’ is actually illegal – have been blocked from running.

Critics assume the results will be heavily manipulated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

