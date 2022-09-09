French industrial production falls for first time in three months

Paris, Sept. 9, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - French industrial production fell for the first time in three months in July, data published by the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.

Industrial production declined 1.6% from June, when output was up 1.2%. This was the first fall in three months. Economists had forecast a more moderate 0.5% drop for July.

Likewise, manufacturing output decreased 1.6% on the month, in contrast to the 0.9% increase in June. Manufacture of machinery and equipment declined 1.9% and that of transport equipment was down 1.8%.

In addition, manufacture of food products and beverages slid 0.8%.

Further, output of mining and quarrying, energy, water supply and waste management dropped 2.1 percent.

On the other hand, production of coke and refined petroleum products grew 1.1%. while construction output grew 0.5%.

In the manufacturing industry, cumulative manufacturing output over three months to July was higher than that of the same months of the previous year by 1.8%. However, it was down slightly in the whole industry by 0.2%.

GNA

