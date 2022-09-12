Road accident kills 11 Iranian pilgrims in Iraq 

Baghdad, Sept. 12, (dpa/GNA) - At least 11 Iranians were killed on Sunday in Iraq, when a truck collided with the bus carrying them to Karbala city for the Shiite Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The tanker truck collided with the bus on a highway, around 100 kilometres south of Baghdad, a police official told dpa.

Millions of Shiite pilgrims, many travelling from other countries, make the pilgrimage to Karbala city to mark the Arbaeen, which commemorates 40 days after the slaying of the grandson of the prophet Mohammed, Hussein, at the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century.

The Arbaeen is on Saturday in Iraq, but many pilgrims start their journey early to visit several shrines in the country.

Both Karbala and Najaf provinces have announced a public holiday this week, as many are expected to flock to Shiite shrines located there during this period.

GNA

