Rebecca Foundation Donates food supplies and items to special schools, orphanages 

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Sept 16, GNA – The Rebecca Foundation, has donated some school supplies and food items to eight Special schools and orphanages in the country ahead of the new school year.

The items donated include bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of canned fish, tin tomatoes, and Milk, bags of cocoa powder and sugar, among others, to support the upkeep of pupils in the school.

The institutions that benefited from the gesture of Foundation are the SOS Villages, School for the Blind Akropong Akuapem, School for the Deaf Mampong Akwapem, Dzorwulu special school and Psychiatric children’s ward.

Speaking at the short donation ceremony, Mrs Rebecca Akufo- Addo, first lady, and founder of the Foundation, said she was very delighted to have such a pleasant moment with the special children.

She said the gesture was to inspire the children for a better future.

” Little drops of water make a mighty ocean. I encourage all of us to contribute our widow’s mite to support our vulnerable children,” she said.

Mr Olivert Amoako of the SOS Villages Asiakwa, on behalf of the recipients, thanked the First Lady for her contributions towards the needs of the special schools and orphanages across the country.

They prayed for God’s guidance and protection for her and her able team for the good work always.

GNA

