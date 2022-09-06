Philanthropist hands over renovated CHPS compound to Bassengle community

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Sefwi-Bassengle (WN/R), Sept. 6, GNA – Mr Kwame Obeng Adjina, a Philanthropist and a Businessman, has handed over a renovated Community Health-Based Planning Services (CHPS) Compound to Sefwi-Bassengle, a community near Bibiani in the Western North Region.

The renovated facility would go a long way to improve quality health care delivery to the residents of Bassengle and its adjoining communities.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the facility to the community members through Ghana Health Service (GHS) at Sefwi Bassengle, the philanthropist appealed to health workers to serve with humility and accord the patients with maximum respect to attract patronage at the facility.

Mr Obeng Adjina also presented five ultra-modern beds to the facility to attend to patients on admission.

He explained that health remained a critical and challenging area for developing countries such as Ghana and the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality for that matter.

He urged people to give back to schools and communities that mentored and made them become who they were and appealed to others to support their Alma mater to ensure development within the Municipality.

Mrs Esther Ofosu, the Nurse in charge, who received the beds for the facility, thanked the donor for the renovated facility would save community members from travelling many hours to access health care at the Bibiani government hospital.

Mrs Ofosu revealed that the CHPS lacked a plus centre and accommodation space to encourage health workers to stay and work in the community.

Mrs Ofosu, therefore, appealed to other individuals, institutions, and corporate bodies to emulate the good gesture of Mr Kwame Obeng Adjina.

The chief of Sefwi – Bassengle, Nana Kwasi Atoware ll, commended the donor for his efforts to revamp the health centre and pledged to ensure regular maintenance of the facility to serve the people.

As part of the activities for the handing-over ceremony, a health screening was organised for community members and a football gala competition among the surrounding communities.

