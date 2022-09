Partnerships needed in literacy and TVET to liberate people from poverty  

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Sept 14, GNA – Engage Now Africa, a non-governmental organisation, has called for increased investment and partnership in literacy and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Collaboration between the Government and NGOs, Engage Now Africa, said would help heighten enlightenment and give industrial and professional skills to vulnerable in the society.

This, in turn, would make many self-employed and become socio-economically empowered, thereby, lifting thousands of Ghanaians out of poverty.

Ms Cecilia Amankwah, Country Director, Engage Now Africa, said this at an event to mark the 2022 International Literacy Day in Accra.

She noted that the time had come for Ghana to combine literacy and TVET activities to enhance people’s socioeconomic status and liberate them from poverty.

She said: “It is not only literacy that will empower the vulnerable, but skills as well. I, therefore, request the government to support NGOs which are into vocational skills with start-up capital to ensure the learners after receiving the training will set up businesses to ease the pressure of unemployment on the government.”

In a speech, read by Mr Peter Antwi-Bosiako, the Director General, TVET Commission, on behalf of the Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, he underscored the essence of partnerships to deliver literacy and TVET.

He said: “Government alone cannot deliver literacy to the Ghanaian population. It calls for partnership with the private sector that shares in providing quality, accessible, equitable and inclusive literacy for all,” Mr Fordjour said.

“It brings into sharp focus the contribution of Engage Now Africa to Adult education in Ghana. I must say that every investment into literacy will change the dynamics for the illiterate in the current dispensation of opportunities.

Touching on the theme for this year’s celebration: “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces,” he said there was the need to build a resilient infrastructure to withstand any future threats that could truncate continuous learning.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, called on all stakeholders in the education sector to partner with Engage Now Africa to expand their programmes to all “villages and corners of the country.”

Mrs Ama Serwaa Nerquaye-Tetteh, Secretary General, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Ghana Commission, lauded Engage Now Africa for its efforts in helping to reduce illiteracy in the country.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Paramount Chief and the overlord of the Ga State, was confident that the work of the NGO would help reduce illiteracy and promote soft skills for employment and livelihood improvement.

