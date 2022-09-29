North Tongu MP donates medical supplies to health facilities in Volta Region  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 29, GNA – Mr Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, has supported health facilities across the Volta Region with medical equipment and supplies.

The initiative was made possible through the support of Supplies Over Seas (S0S), a US health support charity.

The items included several kinds of medical PPEs, assortments of dressing materials, defibrillators, limb flints, cavity tubes and other medical hardware.

The MP said, while donating to the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), that the items were secured to equip a theatre being constructed for the St. Ann’s Clinic at Togadzi and that through the benevolence of the US organisation, the supply was in excess and would benefit other facilities.

The MP listed the Akuse Government Hospital, the Battor Catholic Hospital, the Sogakope and Adidome District Hospitals, among health facilities that would receive the supplies.

The items would also reach health centres in the Ketu North and South Municipalities.

Mr Ablakwa said efforts to provide health facilities for the overbank corridor of the Tongu districts required focus also on sister establishments towards enhancing the full chain of health delivery, and, therefore, the HTH as the main referral Centre for the Region, would receive its share of the essential booty.

“Our philosophy is to help the entire chain, and the entire spectrum,” he said, adding that the neurological department of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, would also receive some “real sought after” tools and materials.

Dr John Tampouri, Chief Executive Officer, Ho Teaching Hospital, said health facilities required the support of all, particularly in identifying challenges and working to address them.

Dr Kwasi Senanu Djokoto, Ag. Regional Director of Health Services, said the support would go a long way to enhance the pandemic preparedness of the country as the world entered unknown straits in the fight against disease.

He commended the MP for “feeding into the vision of the health minister to ensure that the mission was achieved.

“We celebrate your remarkable industry, and we pray that God should help you to continue to do more for the Region and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Dr Prince Kofi Kludjessen, President of Volta Development Forum (VDF), regional development advocacy organization, said the establishment of a prime health university, an airport and a teaching hospital gave the Volta Region the needed elevation for consideration as the hub of healthcare in the African subregion.

He, therefore, said focus on supporting such infrastructure should be sustained towards a “big transformation” in the Region.

Benjamin Kpodo, MP for Ho Central, called on the government to provide the needed resource for the hospital and other facilities in the Region to meet health demands, saying that health delivery in the Region continued to depend on donations and individual support.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

