National Peace Council asks assemblies’ support for peace initiatives 

By Emelia B. Addae

Akwamufie (E/R), Sept. 23, GNA – The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council has asked municipal and district assemblies for assistance in rolling out peace initiatives to foster inclusiveness and diversity for sustainable peace and development in the area.

Very Rev. Father Andrew K. Dunyo, Chairman of the Eastern Regional Peace Council, made the call during this year’s celebration of International Peace Day in Akwamufie in the Eastern Region.

He described peace as the presence of tolerance for divergent views, inclusiveness, participatory governance, and the creation of an environment.

In that context, he said everyone should be treated equally regardless of their race, creed, gender, ethnicity, or political affiliation.

Every year on September 21, the International Day of Peace is marked with the goal of advancing the values of peace by observing 24 hours of nonviolence and cease-fire.

However, according to Father Dunyo, this was the first time the Eastern Regional Peace Council commemorated the Day since the establishment of the National Peace Council in 2007.

Speaking on the theme “End Racism, Build Peace” for the celebration, he stated that over the years, the National Peace Council and the Eastern Regional Secretariat have organised a series of capacity-building and advocacy programmes and workshops.

The programmes, which were designed for religious organizations, schools, and other identifiable groups, were aimed at promoting the understanding of values of diversity, tolerance, confidence-building, mediation, dialogue, and reconciliation.

He said, “To achieve more, the Council is calling on the Municipal and District Assemblies, institutions, and individuals in the Region to support the Eastern Regional Peace Council in rolling out peace programmes.”

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, urged “Akwamuman” to see education as a critical weapon for empowering the people, but added, that could only be accomplished in a peaceful environment.

“As leaders, we must be visionaries in order to know what sort of development we want for our people and how we can achieve it through peace-building processes,” he added.

In reference to the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, he stated, “The importance of ending hostilities and building peace among people of diverse religions, groups, and tribes cannot be over-emphasised.”

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, called on chiefs and queen mothers in the Eastern Region to work together to ensure a peaceful atmosphere that would foster social advancement.

The Paramount Queen Mother of Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma II, was honoured by the National Peace Council.

She thanked members of the regional peace council secretariat for recognising her efforts to maintain peace and security in the Eastern Region.

GNA

