Man arrested for theft not a soldier nor staff—GAF debunks media reports

Accra, Sept 23, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has debunked media reports that one Asare Boateng who was arrested in military uniform and alleged to have stolen GH¢23,000 was one of its personnel.

GAF has therefore urged the public to disregard any media reports that claimed he was a soldier.

“He is not a soldier, neither is he a bandsman at the Signal Regiment or a civilian staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain Micheal Addo Larbi, said on Friday.

The Military Police, on Friday 16th September, 2022, arrested Boateng who posed as a soldier to extort money from civilians in Elmina in the Central Region.

The suspect has been handed over to Kwasimintim Police in Takoradi for further legal action, the statement said.

GAF assured the public that it would collaborate with stakeholders to weed out such criminals including uniformed officers who may be caught in fraudulent activities.

GNA

