Lufthansa pilots decide on second strike 

Frankfurt, Sept. 6, (dpa/GNA) - Pilots from Germany’s Lufthansa airline have decided on a second round of strike action, the union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Monday night.

The union said Lufthansa could avert the action, set to start on Wednesday, with a “serious offer.”

Another negotiation meeting will take place Tuesday, according to media reports.

Pilots already paralyzed Lufthansa’s core operations on Friday after negotiations on a new wage deal failed to produce a result.

“We very much regret that the union is continuing on the path of escalation,” a Lufthansa spokesperson said following the announcement.

The strike was set to affect passenger flights departing from Germany on Wednesday and Thursday while Lufthansa’s cargo subsidiary was set to be affected from Wednesday to Friday.

The all-day pilot strike on Friday brought most flight operations to a halt, resulting in stranded passengers, packed customer service counters and legal squabbles. Some 130,000 passengers were affected by the cancellation of more than 800 flights.

The aviation giant said the action cost it 32 million euros (31.8 million dollars).

The strike will apply solely to Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures from German airports for legal reasons. Lufthansa subsidiaries such as Swiss, Austrian, Brussels and Eurowings were not included in the strike.

