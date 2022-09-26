Kremlin calls deadly shooting at Russian school a ‘terrorist act’

Moscow, Sept 26, (dpa/GNA) – The Kremlin has called the deadly shooting at a Russian school a “terrorist act.”

“President (Vladimir) Putin is in deep mourning, in connection with the death of people, of children in the school where the terrorist act happened,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian investigators say 13 people have been killed in the shooting at a school in the city of Izhevsk. Among the victims are seven children and six adults, the authorities said. The perpetrator killed himself.

Peskov added that Putin had already spoken to the regional leadership and government officials, who were in charge of taking care of the 21 injured persons, while the Civil Defence Ministry is sending doctors, psychologists and other specialists to the Udmurtia region.

