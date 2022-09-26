Head of Italy’s Social Democrats to step down in wake of poll defeat

Rome, Sept 26, (dpa/GNA) – The head of Italy’s Social Democrats (PD), Enrico Letta, on Monday said he is resigning in the wake of his party’s loss in Sunday’s elections.

The former prime minister, said he would not stand as a candidate, for the post of general secretary at his Democratic Party’s next congress.

Letta said it was now the task of a new generation, to form a strong opposition to the expected right-wing government, around election-winner Giorgia Meloni.

“Today is a sad day for Italy and for Europe,” said Letta, referring to Meloni’s anti-EU stance.

“The PD will not allow Italy to disappear from the heart of Europe,” Letta asserted.

Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, the driving force behind a right-wing bloc, won Sunday’s election by a clear margin.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

