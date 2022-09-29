Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital commissions new Medical Diagnostic Center 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Sept 29, GNA – The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has commissioned a new ultra-modern Diagnostic Center to provide laboratory services to its over 2000 patients.

The Korle-Bu, Mindray, Lynch (KML) Diagnostic Center seeks to help decongest the Central Laboratory to ensure timely release of laboratory results at an affordable price while providing better quality services to Ghanaians.

It will run 24-hour a week and undertake services in Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Phlebotomy, and Immunology.

The laboratory was constructed by Lynch Medical Services Limited under the management of KBTH with support from Mindray under a Public Private Partnership.

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, the Chief Executive Officer of KBTH, said the need for the KML Diagnostic Center was crucial due to some challenges patients faced when accessing laboratory services.

The Center, he said would, therefore, provide a broad array of laboratory services so that patients would not have to go outside the Hospital for such services.

Mr Morris Nyamekye, the Chief Executive Officer of Lynch Medical Services, expressed appreciation to KBTH for the partnership and the successful completion of the first phase of the Center.

He assured that the second phase of the construction would be completed by 2023 with more services added to ensure patients enjoyed holistic services.

Dr David Nkansa-Dwamena, the Board Chairman, KBTH, urged management of Lynch Medical Services to ensure that the appropriate maintenance arrangements were followed.

He also entreated staff of Korle-Bu to continue to support the Board and Management towards making KBTH a global centre of excellence in Healthcare delivery.

GNA

