Increasing fibre and board thefts slowing down our operations – MTN  

By Dennis Peprah/Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Sept. 19, GNA – MTN Ghana, a telecommunications company, has appealed for media support towards eliminating its board and fibre thefts to enable the company to provide excellent mobile services to subscribers.

It said the increasing thefts and fibre cuts were impeding operations of providing subscribers with quality network and mobile phone services.

Mr Joseph Kwadwo Addai, the Technical Manager for the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Northern regions made the appeal at the MTN’s editors and stakeholder’s engagement in Sunyani.

Describing the situation as worrying, he said the company had recorded 125 fibre cuts in the three regions from January to August this year and attributed the cuts partly to activities of private estate developers and road contractors.

Mr Addai said a total of 290 TX cards had been stolen from the company sites, thereby slowing down mobile phone service delivery.

That notwithstanding MTN had expanded its fibre route to 187.8 kilometres from Berekum to Wenchi in the Bono Region, while 89.93 kilometres of fibre route had also been expanded from Goaso in Ahafo to Nkrankwanta in the Bono Region, he said.

The expansion works was to create resilience and capacity for backbone traffic in the regions.

To improve service in rural areas, Mr Addai said 87 setups had been created for rural community technology.

Madam Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the Corporate Communications Senior Manager, MTN Ghana, said the company had built 306 ‘touch points’ to improve customer experience and care in the local communities.

“Our brand intends to invest US$1 billion dollars in infrastructure development by the year 2025”, she said, adding that MTN had also approved to invest GhC20 million this year, as the company celebrated its 25th anniversary in Ghana.

The company had also supported government’s developmental projects including the ICT Hub projects, Accra Innovation City, Ghana CARES framework, and Girls in ICT programmes, she said.

GNA

