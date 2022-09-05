Five Ghanaian companies to participate in BlueInvest Africa  

Accra, Sept 5, GNA – Five Ghanaian start-ups and small and medium sized companies have been selected to participate in the first edition of BlueInvest Africa event.

The event, which seeks to promote the blue economy sector among 22 participating African countries, is set to take place on September 7 and September 8, 2022, in Providence, Mahé Island of Seychelles.

Ghanaian Companies selected after calls for projects are DD Vision Trade, a registered Financial Broker; Deltee Limited Company, a company specialised in fisheries and aquaculture and Ecofashion Ghana, an eco-friendly company that is creating a circular economy for plastic waste.

The rest are Kuueza, a B2B Ecommerce marketplace, mobile and web Technology and NshoNam, a technology-enabled marketing solution for fresh seafood designed in partnership with the artisanal fishing communities of West Africa.

They will be accompanied by the Fisheries Commission, an implementing agency of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD).

Companies are expected to present their innovative projects in the major sub-sectors of the blue economy, namely sustainable tourism, blue energy, robotic sciences, and engineering in the service of marine resources, sustainable aquaculture, plastic waste recycling and the fight against marine pollution – to investors from Africa and Europe.

They will also be offered unique opportunity to network with financial institutions, including international ones such as the European Investment Bank and the World Bank as well as private investors.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana, noted that the first edition of BlueInvest Africa took place when the African Union-European Union Summit was taking place to promote public-private partnership as an essential driver of economic development.

“In line with this goal, the EU is now prioritising the creation of a business climate that benefits small and medium-sized enterprises across the African continent,” he said.

BlueInvest Africa is being organised by the European Union in collaboration with the Republic of Seychelles under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. W. Ramkalawan.

It will bring together investors from Africa and Europe and African start-ups to generate business opportunities and promote the blue economy sector in Africa.

Seychelles is recognised around the world for its commitment to the development of a sustainable, low carbon and high value-added blue economy that respects marine resources.

Seychelles is a role model and a source of inspiration for public policies that are more firmly committed to the blue economy sector and promote innovative business opportunities within an African BlueInvest community.

GNA

