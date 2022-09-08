Ellembelle DCE granted bail and the case of four others not called in court 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 08, GNA – Mr. Kwesie Bonzo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle who was arrested for alleged obstruction of police duties has been granted enquiry bail.

However, the case of four others arrested in a galamsey-excavator brouhaha in the Ellembelle District was not called in court.

The four, though, appeared in the Takoradi Circuit Court A on Thursday September 08,2022, and were seen exiting the court room with their case not called.

In a related development, an intelligence-led operation has led to the arrest of Chinese nationals for engaging in same illegal mining activities at Esiama, also in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

They are Shi zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng.

GNA

