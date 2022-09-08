Effutuman commemorates Mr. Otoo, Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher for 2021

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R) Sept 08, GNA – Mrs. Mabel Judith Micah, Effutu Municipal Director of Education, has stated that Teachers need consistency, focused mind, determination, challenging work, and willingness to deliver quality services for the betterment of the society.

She stated this in an address she delivered at an event to celebrate Mr. Ebenezer Kojo Otoo, Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher for 2021, at Winneba.

The event coincided with the launching of a 70-page book entitled “Winning the Ultimate Prize, The Inside Out”, written by the award winner which provides a broad-base information about the life and achievements of Mr. Otoo.

Mr. Otoo won the Ultimate national competition, receiving a three- Bedroom apartment a cash of twenty- five thousand Cedis (GH¢25, 000.00) as his prize.

Mrs. Micah said, Mr. Otoo had not only made himself proud, but also made his family, Winneba Senior High School, where he teaches, Effutu Municipality and Central Region as a whole.

She said, Mr. Otoo’s outstanding performance will leave an indelible mark on Effutuman, adding that his achievements were a big challenge for the education sector to raise the bar of education and deliver to the expectation of all.

She stated that as Managers of Education, it was time to work extra hard to improve results in Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) while all stakeholders in the sector continued to contribute their quota for improved performance by students in examinations at all levels.

“I wish to assure all and sundry that we will continue to work harder to improve performance,” she added.

Mrs. Comfort Oti-Akenteng, Headmistress of Winneba Secondary School, earlier in her welcoming address, applauded Mr. Otoo for making Winneba Secondary School, Effutuman and entire people in Central Region proud.

She stated that Mr. Otoo was among hundreds of contestants, but 15 were selected to contest for the ultimate prize and at the close of the ceremony, he was adjudged the 2021 Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher.

The first runner-up was an English Tutor from Awutu Winton Senior High School (SHS) and the best Technical Vocational Institution award went to Cape Coast Technical Institute.

“Your achievement came by dint of hard work and by God’s grace and as a result you need to put in more efforts to be at par with international standards, so that your intended projects will materialize,” Mrs Oti-Akenteng noted.

Mr. Otoo thanked all who supported him and promised to contribute his quota for innovative instructional practices to help address challenges in teaching and learning in schools.

He said, development of a country depended on well-trained, skilled, knowledgeable, and responsible human resource, obtained through formal and informal and non-formal education.

“I am therefore appealing for support from individuals, donor agencies, corporate bodies, collaborators among others in execution of a 5-year project to help in addressing challenges in the education sector”, he appealed.

He cited, the building of a well-resourced Ceramic Studio for Winneba Secondary School, Human Rehabilitation Center in Effutu Municipality, adoption of the least performing schools as the best teacher’s model schools in some communities to help enhance their performances.

Others are the provision of tables and chairs to some deprived schools and advocating mobile library to assist school pupils in the rural and deprived areas, as some of the projects.

He therefore appealed for support from individuals and benevolent organizations, to assist him to achieve his dreams to improve teaching and learning, especially in the rural communities.

Alhaji Kassim Zubeiru, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, congratulated Mr. Otoo for making Effutu proud, saying his achievement must boost the morale of all teachers in the municipality to also work harder to be honoured one day.

He said, the assembly will continue to team up with Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu in providing the needed resources to ensure that the children acquired the needed education, skills, and knowledge for a better future.

“The Assembly will continue to engage stakeholders, particularly parents to also invest more in their children’s education and not in things which will not bring any development to them and the society at large,” he assured.

GNA

