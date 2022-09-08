Biden: Queen ‘charmed us with her wit’

Washington, Sept 8, (dpa/GNA) – US President Joe Biden has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who met 14 US presidents during her lifetime.

Recalling their meeting in 2021, Biden said: “She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom.”

Offering his condolence to the royal family together with his wife, Jill Biden, the US president said the queen “was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

He went on to says that Elizabeth II was “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.”

Biden said he looked forward to “continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

