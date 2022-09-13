Ayorkor Botchwey signs Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth

Accra, Sept 13, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on Monday signed the Book of Condolence opened in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Minister commiserated with the people of the United Kingdom.

She highlighted the unique and endearing qualities of the late Queen, particularly the sterling leadership she provided to the Commonwealth.

“May her soul rest in peace,” she wrote.

GNA

