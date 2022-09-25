Avila Naturalle targets 5,000 jobs for Ghanaians   

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Sept 25, GNA – The President of Avila Naturalle Limited, a natural body care company, Mrs Temitope Mayegun, says the company aims to create 5,000 sustainable jobs in a year for Ghanaians.

The company will offer employment to Ghanaians as distributors and retailers as well as administrative staff while providing skincare solutions to people.

Mrs Mayegun said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Saturday at the launch of Avila Naturalle Ghana.

THE company is expanding its operations in West Africa with the goal of setting up a manufacturing company in Ghana over the next two years.

Avilla Naturalle Ltd produces soaps and moisturisers, which have antibacterial and antifungal properties, meant for treating skin disorders, including eczema, acne, rashes and allergies.

Mrs Mayegun said the company’s presence in Ghana was not only to introduce products into the market, but to also help people live healthy lives, and enrich people and contribute to reducing unemployment in the country.

She said: “In the next year, we’ll create 5,000 jobs in Ghana, with our long-term goal, which will not be more than two years, being to expand and establish a factory here.”

“We want to enrich lives by creating jobs for people who will distribute our products and make profit and earn commission. We’re not here [in Ghana] only to sell products, but to also help solve a lot of skin issues and enrich the lives of many Ghanaians,” she emphasised.

The President said to make the employment sustainable, they would sponsor workers abroad periodically for training in addition to a series of capacity building programmes for all workers to help them standout in the market.

She said: “The essence of Avila is to right the wrong in society by helping people use safe and natural skin care products and address the skin concerns that people have been nursing for years.”

Having received approval from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mrs Mayegun pledged the company’s commitment to complying with all laws of the country in their operations in Ghana.

Mrs Esther Dogbe, a distributor, said: “I started using Avila products in 2019 and after finding it useful, I decided to be a distributor to help others solve their skin and bleaching issues.”

The company has set up an “experience centre” in Accra, the first in their regional operations to make people access skin care consultation services and for skin testing for solutions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

